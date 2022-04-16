April 16, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN SECOND-STRAIGHT VICTORY - The Sea Dogs won their second-straight game over the Harrisburg Senators last night, 4-2. Wil Dalton started the scoring with a base hit to center, driving in Sogard to take the lead 1-0 in the second inning. The Senators fought back in the bottom of the fourth inning with Sea Dogs starter Victor Santos on the mound. K.J. Harrison led off the inning with a walk. Wilson Garcia knocked him in with a double to left, tying the game 1-1. In the fifth inning, David Hamilton drove home Wil Dalton on a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1. Elih Marrero then scored on a wild pitch, extending Portland's lead, 3-1.Harrisburg's Justin Connell crushed a solo homer in the seventh, pulling the Senators within one run. After Nick Sogard was hit-by-a-pitch in the ninth inning, he scored on a Hamilton RBI single and Portland held on to the 4-2 victory.

SANTOS SPINS A GEM IN SECOND START - Santos (1-1) tossed a season-high 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five in his first win of the campaign. His ERA is now sub-1 and sits at 0.82.

LEADING MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - David Hamilton is tied for the most stolen bases in all levels of Minor League Baseball. Hamilton and Aaron Whitefield (AA - Rocket City) have each swiped eight bases so far this season. Hamilton has also played one less game than Whitefield.

FIRST ROSTER MOVES OF THE SEASON - INF Tyreque Reed has been moved to the Injured List (retro to 4/14) while OF Devlin Granberg has been activated from the Injured List. Granberg split the 2021 season between High-A Greenville and Portland, his Double-A debut. He ranked among Red Sox organization leaders in HR (T-4th, 17), RBI (4th, 74), hits (8th, 106), doubles (T-8th, 23), XBH (T-7th, 42), total bases (T-5th, 184), and runs scored (T-5th, 69). From the time of his assignment to Portland (6/16) through the end of the season, led the Sea Dogs in runs (48) and hits (75), also ranking T-2nd in RBI (45) and T-3rd in HR (10).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 16, 2013 - Heiker Meneses hit the sixth inside- the-park homer in franchise history, but the Sea Dogs fell to the Binghamton Mets, 7-3 at NYSEG Stadium. It was the second inside-the-park homer as a Red Sox affiliate.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter makes his second start of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. The No. 11 prospect in the Red Sox system made his Double-A debut 4/10 vs New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out seven. He did not issue a free pass.

Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2022

