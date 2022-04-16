Long Ball Lifts Senators over Sea Dogs
April 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 1-0 to the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday Night at FNB Field in the fastest nine-inning game of the season, two hours and six minutes. The Senators improve to 4-4 while the Sea Dogs are now 4-4 on the season.
Scoreless through the first six innings, Taylor Gushue crushed his first hit of the season for the Senators over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0.
Brandon Walter extended his scoreless streak to 11.0 innings with his second scoreless outing of the season. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out five. He also has not issued a walk in his 11.0 innings in 2022.
Portland reliever Zach Bryant pitched the seventh inning. He allowed a lead-off home run to Gushue that would be the difference maker in the game. Bryant then walked Mitch Longo, hit Justin Connell with a pitch and Jacob Rhinesmith singled to load the bases. Bryant was able to get out of the bases loaded jam, retiring the next three batters he faced.
Joan Martinez closed out the game in the eighth inning for Portland, recording two strikeouts.
The Sea Dogs and Senators meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, April 16th at 1:00pm at FNB Field. RHP Brayan Bello (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Harrisburg will send RHP Steven Fuentes (0-1, 11.25 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2022
- Patriots Shut out SeaWolves on Saturday - Erie SeaWolves
- Waldichuk Shines in Somerset's 6-0 Shutout of SeaWolves - Somerset Patriots
- Long Ball Lifts Senators over Sea Dogs - Portland Sea Dogs
- Strong Pitching and Walk-Off Hit Propels Ducks to Double-Header Sweep of Reading - Akron RubberDucks
- Reading Battles, But Falls to Akron - Reading Fightin Phils
- Henry, Lee and the Bullpen Toss 1-0 Shutout vs. Portland - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Rained Out - Hartford Yard Goats
- April 16, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Bowie Postponed Due to Expected Inclement Weather - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.