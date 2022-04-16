Long Ball Lifts Senators over Sea Dogs

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 1-0 to the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday Night at FNB Field in the fastest nine-inning game of the season, two hours and six minutes. The Senators improve to 4-4 while the Sea Dogs are now 4-4 on the season.

Scoreless through the first six innings, Taylor Gushue crushed his first hit of the season for the Senators over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0.

Brandon Walter extended his scoreless streak to 11.0 innings with his second scoreless outing of the season. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out five. He also has not issued a walk in his 11.0 innings in 2022.

Portland reliever Zach Bryant pitched the seventh inning. He allowed a lead-off home run to Gushue that would be the difference maker in the game. Bryant then walked Mitch Longo, hit Justin Connell with a pitch and Jacob Rhinesmith singled to load the bases. Bryant was able to get out of the bases loaded jam, retiring the next three batters he faced.

Joan Martinez closed out the game in the eighth inning for Portland, recording two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Senators meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, April 16th at 1:00pm at FNB Field. RHP Brayan Bello (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Harrisburg will send RHP Steven Fuentes (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

