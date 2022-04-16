Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Bowie Postponed Due to Expected Inclement Weather

BINGHAMTON, NY - Saturday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Bowie Baysox at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up during the Rumble Ponies trip to Bowie from June 14 through June 19.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

