Scott Homers in 8-4 Defeat

April 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Despite getting a strong start from Luis Ortiz and four runs batted in from Nick Gonzales and Connor Scott, Altoona dropped Saturday night's game, 8-4, to the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Altoona built an early lead with a two-run homer from Scott in the second inning and a two-run double from Gonzales in the fourth inning, however, Richmond's Sean Roby started the rally with his fourth and fifth homers in the series to make it a 4-2 game after six innings.

Ortiz four baserunners across his four innings on the mound in a starting role. The lone run he allowed was the solo homer to Roby to begin the fourth inning. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out six, walked two and allowed two hits before giving way to the bullpen. Noe Toribio went two innings in relief after Ortiz and surrendered one run, a Roby homer, and picked up four strikeouts.

Richmond took the lead with four runs in the seventh inning earning four straight baserunners to start the inning against Curve lefty Zach Matson. Matson was charged with the loss after surrendering a run on a wild pitch and issuing three walks to the Flying Squirrels. Oliver Garcia entered in relief and picked up a strikeout immediately, but Sean Roby struck again with a rocket single past the shortstop to take a 5-4 lead for Richmond. The Squirrels added another run on a single by Frankie Tostado before Garcia got out of the inning.

With the teams exchanging hit by pitches earlier in the game, warnings were issued during the seventh inning after Connor Scott was hit by a pitch. When the bottom of the eighth inning began, Oliver Garcia's first offering went wild behind Squirrels DH Jacob Heyward and led to a brief on-field disagreement. Curve catcher Blake Sabol, Garcia and Manager Kieran Mattison were ejected from the game, as was Heyward.

Richmond put the game away after play resumed with a two-run homer by Brett Auerbach in the bottom of the eighth.

Scott picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season and Jared Triolo added two hits including a double in the fourth inning.

Altoona looks for a split of their series with Richmond on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. RHP Kyle Nicolas will start for the Curve with RHP Tristan Beck on the hill for the Squirrels. The Curve will return to PNG field for a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday, April 19. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

