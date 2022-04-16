Strong Pitching and Walk-Off Hit Propels Ducks to Double-Header Sweep of Reading

The Akron RubberDucks use a walk-off single and dominant pitching to sweep the double header with the Reading Fightin Phils 11-0 and 2-1 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After giving up a run in the top of the eight, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom half when Brayan Rocchio singled up the middle to tie the game at 1-1. Micah Pries came up with the bases loaded a lifted a single over the second baseman's head to give the RubberDucks the 2-1 win.

Akron's offense jumped out early in game one when Jose Tena singled followed by George Valera and Rocchio each getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Will Brennan drove home two with an RBI single to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. Bo Naylor drove home Rocchio with an RBI ground out, and Brennan came across on an RBI double by Pries to make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Daniel Espino was lights out in game one. The right-hander's fastball topped out at 100 mph as he held Reading hitless over 4.2 innings while walking just three and striking out seven. Andrew Misiaszek followed with an inning and a third hitless while striking out three. Jerson Ramirez finished off game one by tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit.

Tanner Burns picked up right where Espino left off in game two by breezing through the Reading lineup. Burns did not allow a runner past second base while tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Tim Herrin followed an inning and two-thirds scoreless. Nic Enright worked an inning allowing an unearned run.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks continued to add on in the second inning of game one when Rocchio lifted a sac fly to score Victor Nova, during the play, an errant throw allowed Tena to score to make it 6-0 Akron. A batter later, Valera came home on a double by Brennan to make it 7-0 Ducks. Akron continued to add on in the third when Julian Escobedo launched a solo home run to make it 8-0. In the fifth inning, Tena singled home Pries before Escobedo crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 10-0 Ducks. Akron brought one more home two batters later when Rocchio singled home Tena to make it 11-0.

Notebook

Escobedo's home run in game one was his first of the season and the third straight game with a home run by a RubberDuck...Brennan's seven-game hit streak was snapped in game two...Game Time: 2:03/2:20...Attendance: 2,833.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Easter Sunday and the following Monday off before heading to Bowie for a rematch of the 2021 League Championship series against the Baysox on Tuesday April 19. Probable pitchers for the Bowie series have not been announced. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

