Wagner, Rodriguez Extend Hit Streaks in 4-3 Loss
April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
LAKEWOOD - The Asheville Tourists dropped their fourth one-run ballgame of the season on Friday night, 4-3, to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Asheville built a 2-0 lead, Jersey Shore scored the next four, and the Tourists rallied furiously in the ninth but came up just short.
Nerio Rodriguez opened the scoring with a two-run Home Run in the top of the fourth inning. The blast for Rodriguez was his third of the season and it extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games. Aaron Brown dealt four scoreless frames in his second start of the season. Brown has not allowed an earned run in his two starts this year.
The BlueClaws mounted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth. Jersey Shore used a pair of two-out RBI hits off Diosmerky Taveras to tie the game 2-2. The bottom of the eighth inning rolled around with the score still tied. The home team plated two runs, one unearned to take a 4-2 lead. The BlueClaws have scored in the eighth inning in all four games of the series.
Asheville used a Michael Sandle RBI single in the top of the ninth to pull within a run. Sandle finished the game 3-for-5; his fifth multi-hit game of the season. The Tourists then loaded the bases with two outs; however, Cristian Gonzalez flew out to end the game.
Will Wagner finished 1-for-5 to extend his hit streak to eight consecutive games which is the longest by a Tourists player on the young season. Asheville also stole a season-high four bases.
The Tourists still have an opportunity to leave New Jersey with a series split. Game Five is scheduled for Saturday at 4:05pm and the finale is slated for 1:05pm Sunday afternoon.
