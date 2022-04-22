Dash Announce Partnership with C.J. Beatty

The Winston-Salem Dash are proud to announce a collaboration with former Dash player C.J. Beatty, who will serve as the team's official brand ambassador.

Beatty, widely known as "The Baseball and Softball Motivator," is a Winston-Salem native who played with the Dash in 2014 and 2015. His 7 years of professional experience has helped his YouTube channel to surpass 2 million views in a very short time. Most recently C.J. has traveled to the Dominican Republic, Australia, Switzerland and Canada conducting camps and coaches clinics and delivering powerful speeches.

This season, C.J. will assist the Dash in hosting "Play Ball Weekend," an instructional camp for kids ages 8-12, as well as promoting "The Nine," a new, MiLB-wide initiative focused on standing in solidarity with the black community.

"I am too pumped to be the official brand ambassador for the Winston-Salem Dash," said Beatty. "Growing up as a little leaguer at South Little League I dreamed about playing in my hometown as a pro baseball player. In 2014 I was blessed with that opportunity to play for the Dash. Now I get the opportunity to help this organization and the community to reach new heights. Hollywood Beatty is bringing some big-time fun, excitement & laughs to the Dash Family!"

"We specifically had C.J. in mind as a solid fit to represent this team," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "C.J. knows Winston-Salem well and he will excel at helping us make a positive impact on the community."

