Celebrate Mom on Mother's Day with the BlueClaws
April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
Mother's Day is coming up and there's no better way to celebrate your deserving Mom than at ShoreTown Ballpark with the BlueClaws! We've put together a special Mother's Day package to enjoy the game that includes tickets, food, flowers, and more!
Mother's Day Ticket Package
The package includes the following:
Four reserve seats
Four Hot Dogs
Four Novelty Ice Creams
Four Small Sodas
Four Boardwalk Game Plays
In-Seat Flower Delivery for Mom during the game!
This package is a $120 value available for just $65!
First pitch is at 1:05 pm against Hudson Valley (Yankees). Gates open at 12 pm.
Order Tickets
Tickets are digital and fans can pick up their boardwalk game vouchers at the NJEA Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate when they arrive at the game.
