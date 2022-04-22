Celebrate Mom on Mother's Day with the BlueClaws

April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Mother's Day is coming up and there's no better way to celebrate your deserving Mom than at ShoreTown Ballpark with the BlueClaws! We've put together a special Mother's Day package to enjoy the game that includes tickets, food, flowers, and more!

Mother's Day Ticket Package

The package includes the following:

Four reserve seats

Four Hot Dogs

Four Novelty Ice Creams

Four Small Sodas

Four Boardwalk Game Plays

In-Seat Flower Delivery for Mom during the game!

This package is a $120 value available for just $65!

First pitch is at 1:05 pm against Hudson Valley (Yankees). Gates open at 12 pm.

Order Tickets

Tickets are digital and fans can pick up their boardwalk game vouchers at the NJEA Ticket Kiosk on the concourse behind home plate when they arrive at the game.

