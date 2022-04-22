Rowdey Jordan's Big Night Leads Brooklyn to 6-4 Win on Friday

April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades by the score of 6-4 on Friday night at Dutchess County Stadium. Rowdey Jordan led the offensive charge going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBI while Matt O'Neill reached base four times and scored three runs. Three Cyclones pitchers, led by Oscar Rojas (2-0) who collected eight punch-outs in relief, combined to strike out 14 batters in the winning effort.

For the third time in four games against the Renegades, Brooklyn scored in the top of the first to quickly take an early lead. Rowdey Jordan legged out an infield single the start the threat and moved into scoring position when 'Gades starter Blas Castano uncorked a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, J.T. Schwartz stroked a 3-1 offering into right field for an RBI single to put Brooklyn on top 1-0.

After a scoreless second inning, Brooklyn added on a pair in the top of the 3rd with Matt O'Neill's lead-off triple getting things started. After Matt Rudick struck out for out number one, Rowdey Jordan ripped a double into right field to make it 2-0. Schwartz followed with an infield single and Nic Gaddis walked to load the bases before Castano threw his second wild pitch of the game to allow Jordan to trot home from third to extend Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

The lead would grow an inning later after O'Neill and Rudick each worked a two-out walk and Jordan - again - laced a double into left field to score the Cyclones backstop and make it 4-0 Cyclones.

But the Renegades bats would finally get started in the bottom of the fourth when they scored a pair of unearned runs to chase Brooklyn starter Jose Chacin from the game and cut the Brooklyn lead in half. An inning later, with Oscar Rojas now on the mound for Brooklyn, the Renegades scored on an RBI groundout from Eduardo Torrealba that trimmed Brooklyn's lead to a skinny run after five.

But in the top of the sixth it was Brooklyn's turn in the see-saw scoring with a two-out rally. Matt O'Neill was plunked by a pitch and Matt Rudick followed with a single to move O'Neill into scoring position and, yep you guessed it, Rowdey Jordan collected his fourth hit and third RBI of the night with single into left field that pushed Brooklyn's lead back to a pair. J.T. Schwartz and Nic Gaddis then worked back-to-back walks to force home another run and give Brooklyn a 6-3 advantage.

The Renegades plated a single run in the bottom of the seventh to trim the Cyclones lead to 6-4, but they would get no further as Oscar Rojas retired eight of the last nine batters he faced to close out the Brooklyn victory.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.