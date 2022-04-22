Hot Rods Game Notes

Rome leads the six-game series 2-1 heading into Friday's action.

First Time for Everything... Despite two Hot Rods homers and another seven-strikeout performance from Zack Trageton, Bowling Green fell to Rome in consecutive games for the first time this season. Ronny Simon hit an opposite home run and Heriberto Hernandez hit a long ball for the second straight game, but that was all the offense the Bootleggers had in them in a 4-2 loss to Rome. The Braves moved to one game behind Bowling Green in first place as the battle for SAL South supremacy continues.

Thursday's notes... Ronny Simon's first homer of the year was also the first hit of the game for Bowling Green... Heriberto Hernandez became the first Hot Rod (or Bootlegger) to homer in back-to-back games... Hernandez's last two home runs were hit over 100 mph off the bat over the left field wall... Zack Trageton tied his season-high with seven strikeouts, his second time accomplishing that feat at home... Thursday's loss marked Bowling Green's first time losing back-to-back games this season... BG also trails in a series for the first time in 2022... Matthew Peguero became the first BG pitcher to appear in relief and as a starter this season.

Leading the Charge... The Hot Rods lead the SAL with a 9-3 record, one game up on the division in the South. The visiting Rome Braves are just one game behind with and 8-4 record, with the Greenville Drive two games back at 7-5. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 9-3 record, with Brooklyn two games behind at 7-5. Wilmington and Hudson Valley are tied for third at 6-6, each three games behind the IronBirds..

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first almost three weeks of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are and righty Jack Snyder, and 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa, both of whom threw two strong innings in their 2022 debuts. Most recently, they added Anthony Molina from low-A Charleston.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

