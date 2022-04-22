Dash Pop for Nine-Run Fourth to Beat Greenville 10-4

April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash used a nine-run fourth inning to beat Greenville 10-4.

Winston-Salem struck first against Greenville, in the top of the second inning.

Tyler Osik fell behind 0-2, but then blasted a ball out to right field for his first home run of the season.

Already up 1-0, the Dash exploded in the fourth inning.

Jason Matthews led off with a single, followed by an Adam Hackenberg double. Then, Shawn Goosenberg lined a single into center field, scoring Matthews and moving Hackenberg to third. Goosenberg stole second, then Harvin Mendoza walked to load the bases for Osik.

A wild pitch allowed everyone to move up a base, then an error by the Drive allowed Goosenberg to score, and make it a 4-0 Dash lead. The inning did not end there though.

Duke Ellis worked a walk with runners on the corners, loading the bases once again.

Oscar Colas found himself with a chance to blow the game open, and he did not disappoint. Colas delivered with a bases clearing double to right field, giving Winston-Salem a 7-0 edge. Colas came in to score on an RBI fielder's choice, before Adam Hackenberg clocked a two-run home run to see the Dash take a 10-0 lead. All told, it was a nine-spot in the frame for Winston-Salem.

The Drive did not just roll over, of course.

Stephen Scott picked up an RBI in the sixth, and Nick Decker launched a solo home run to cut the Dash lead to 10-2.

In the eighth, both Nick Northcutt and Scott again drove in a run apiece to make it a 10-4 game. But Theo Denlinger fired a scoreless ninth for the Dash, as they locked down a 10-4 win.

Jesus Valles earned the win for Winston-Salem, while Wyatt Olds suffered the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.