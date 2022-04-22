Hiott Homers in Hot Rods Third-Straight Loss

April 22, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Garrett Hiott hit his first homer of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-4) loss to the Rome Braves (9-4), 7-2 on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The two teams, which are tied atop the South Atlantic League South division, play the fourth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Rome jumped out to an early lead in the second with Beau Phillip driving home the games' first run off Hot Rods starter John Doxakis. In the bottom of the third Hiott struck to tie the game against Tanner Gordon, Rome's starter. With one out, Hiott bashed his first home run of the season to right-center, making it a 1-1 game.

Back-to-back homers in the fourth, including a two-run shot off the bat of Javier Valdes, gave Rome back the lead 4-1. The Hot Rods plated a run in the fifth on Hiott's sacrifice fly, but it was after Rome had driven in three more in the top of the frame. Rome added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly and went on to win 7-2.

Doxakis (0-1) went 4.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Anthony Molina went 3.1 frames out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Audry Lugo tossed 1.2 hitless frames, allowing one unearned run with a walk and two strikeouts.

Notes: Basabe had a game-high three hits... It's his second multi-hit game of the year... Ramirez had his second multi-hit effort of the season as well... Hiott's big fly was the 12th homer of the season for Bowling Green as a team... BG has homered three times in the third, the most of any inning so far this season... Ramirez played second base for the first time this season... Doxakis has allowed back-to-back homers for the second time in his career and season... The first time was against Hickory and was also with two outs in the fourth inning... BG is 5-1 in games decided by four or more runs this season... BG starters are 0-3 this season... Bowling Green continues their series against the Braves on Saturday night with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch... LH Mason Montgomery (0-0, 2.08) will face off against Rome's LH Luis De Avila (0-1, 3.38)... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with Hot Rods pregame show at 6:20 PM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Tickets are on sale at the Box Office, on the Hot Rods' website and by calling 270-901-2121.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.