Wade, Dean, Padlo all homer in Friday night offensive showcase

Albuquerque, N.M. - Highlighted by a four-run second and five-run fifth, the Sacramento River Cats (12-10) evened their series in Albuquerque with a 12-8 win over the Isotopes (9-13).

Right fielder Austin Dean, second baseman Kevin Padlo, and rehabbing San Francisco left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. all launched home runs to highlight the 12-run, 14-hit performance.

All 11 River Cats position players reached base at least once, with all nine starters getting at least one hit and scoring one run.

Wade started the game with a leadoff double, scored on an RBI groundout by third baseman David Villar, and plated three with a 422-foot three-run home run in the second.

Dean and Padlo became the first River Cats duo to hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, taking right-hander Heath Holder deep, with both home runs having 109 MPH exit velocities.

After Albuquerque tied the game at seven in the fifth, Dean gave the River Cats a lead they would not relinquish, singling home center fielder Heliot Ramos to make it 8-7. The hit was the first of four straight RBI singles by Sacramento in the inning.

Right-hander Tristan Beck (0-0, No ERA) will make his Triple-A debut on Saturday. He'll take on left-hander Dillon Overton (2-1, 4.50) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Padlo, who was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with Seattle on April 26, started at second base, moved to third base in the fourth inning, and moved to left field in the eighth. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Left-hander Joey Marciano (2-0) was superb in 2.1 shutout innings of relief. He has a 1.04 ERA, two saves, and seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

