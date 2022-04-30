Isotopes Rally Falls Short, 14-11

April 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The River Cats scratched across 12 runs over the first two frames, including a grand slam, to take a commanding lead, the Isotopes then responded by scoring 10 unanswered runs to pull within one in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as Sacramento (13-10) won, 14-11, Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

The 12,596 fans in attendance is the biggest crowd at Isotopes Park this season.

Offensively, Albuquerque (9-14) registered 14 hits, five doubles and one homer. Eight of the nine starters collected a hit while Garrett Hampson (three), Wynton Bernard (three), Scott Schebler (two) and D.J. Peterson tallied multi-hit efforts. Bernard and Peterson also drove in three runs each. Schebler plated two.

Sacramento plated five unearned runs in the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam by Alex Blandino.

Albuquerque got a run back in their half of the frame on a Bernard infield RBI single but the Topes gave it right back and six more in the top of the second, giving Sacramento a 12-1 lead.

Bernard added two more to the tally in the third inning on a two-run double. Peterson plated Bernard a batter later on an RBI single to center. The Isotopes chipped away at the lead again in the fifth when Peterson stroked a two-run double to left, Jonathan Morales doubled in Bernard, Hampson doubled in Morales and Hampson scored on a wild pitch. The Topes trailed, 12-9.

The home team pulled closer, 12-11, in the sixth behind a two-run clout from Schebler. However, a David Villar clout pushed the River Cats lead back to 13-11 in the seventh. Sacramento added an insurance run in the eighth.

Dillon Overton was saddled with the loss after going just 1.1 innings and allowing 10 runs, five earned, on six hits, three walks and a homer. He fanned three.

Topes Scope:

- Overton allowed 10 runs on the night, matching his career-high set on June 5, 2017, against Reno.

-The Isotopes allowed double-digits runs for the seventh time this season.

-Blandino connected on a grand slam, the first against the Isotopes since Matt Davidson with Oklahoma City Sept. 7, 2021.

-With the loss, the Topes are now five games under .500 for the third time this season.

-The 14 runs allowed by the Isotopes tied for the most runs in a game this season (4/20 @ Round Rock)

-The Topes scored five runs in the fifth inning, the second time this season they've plated five runs in an inning.

-The Topes plated double-digit runs for the sixth time this season.

-Bernard has tallied 11 RBI over his last four games.

On Deck: The series finale is set for 1:35 PM MT. The first 2,000 fans through the gate will receive an Isotopes water bottle. On the bump, Matt Dennis is expected to face off against Sean Hjelle.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.