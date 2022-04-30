Space Cowboys Game Notes

April 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







HIP, HIP: Jose Altuve is set to continue his MLB Rehab assignment on Saturday in Oklahoma City. His first appearance of the assignment came on Friday, starting at second base. He went 2-for-4, singling on each of the first two pitches he saw in the game. Altuve has been on the 10-Day Injured List since April 19 with a left hamstring strain. Altuve, who won the 2017 American League MVP, is a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, three-time AL Batting Champion, Gold Glover and 2019 ALCS MVP through an 11-season Major League career with the Astros.

HOLY HENSLEY: David Hensley has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League. Hensley leads the league with 17 walks and is fourth in the league with a .419 on-base percentage.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.