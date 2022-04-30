Four Rainier Bombs Not Enough in 7-6 Loss at Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (7-15) slugged a season-high four homers on Friday night, but when they and the Las Vegas Aviators (11-11) traded two-run shots in the ninth inning, the home side walked off with a 7-6 win to even this week-long series at two games apiece.

The Rainiers went up 1-0 on a Brian O'Keefe home run in the second inning; his first of the year in only the second game he's played, returning from a hamate bone injury. The ball landed in the pool in right-center at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators scored four times in the home second to dampen enthusiasm however; Vince Fernandez, Buddy Reed and Vimael Machin (2 RBI) each drove in runs with singles. It was 5-1 after three innings when Reed rapped his second run-scoring single.

Tacoma grabbed one back in the fifth after Mason McCoy led off with a single, and scored all the way from first base when Sam Haggerty drilled a double off the wall in left field. The deficit was whittled down to two runs an inning later, when Zach Green smacked his fourth homer - a 416-foot opposite field shot to right-center - with one out. Green equaled Joe Odom for the club lead with the dinger. In the seventh it was 5-4, when Haggerty drove a two out solo shot to right (400 feet). After his fourth homer as well, Haggerty is 9-for-16 with 10 RBI through the first four games of this road trip. He's homered in consecutive games.

Las Vegas LHP Zach Logue logged 5.1 innings in a no-decision, and surrendered three earned runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out six. The Tacoma bullpen was superb innings three through eight, as Austin Warner (3.0 IP, 2 K), Chris Jefferson (1.0 IP, 2 K), Danny Young (1.0 IP, 2 K) and Nick Ramirez (1.0, K) combined to strikeout seven Las Vegas batters and hold the Aviators to one run over six innings in a notorious hitter's yard.

The Rainiers took their second and final lead of the night in the ninth, when Erick Mejia worked a leadoff walk, which was immediately followed by Marcus Wilson's third home run, 432-feet to straight center for a 6-5 lead. In the home half of the ninth however, the Aviators worked a leadoff walk as well (Machin), setting the stage for Oakland A's top catching prospect Shea Langeliers to end it in two batters, with a walk-off homer (7) shaded to left-center. It was the only Vegas homer of the game, compared to Tacoma's quartet.

Saturday's first pitch will be at 7:05 PT, in the penultimate game of this set. RHP Asher Wojciechowski will start for Tacoma, taking on Las Vegas lefty Jared Koenig.

