Dodgers Score Seven Straight to Outdistance Sugar Land

April 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven unanswered runs in a 7-1 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys (10-13) took an early lead when David Hensley singled with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the night. The Dodgers (14-9) answered in the second inning to take the lead for good. Stefen Romero's RBI single tied the score before Tony Wolters followed with a RBI single for a 2-1 advantage. Jason Martin drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to plate OKC's third run. Romero's two-run double in the seventh inning gave the Dodgers a 5-1 lead. Jake Lamb capped the night with a two-run homer out to right field in the eighth inning as OKC won back-to-back games to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning five games in a row April 15-20. They have also won three of the last four games, taking a 3-2 lead in their six-game series against Sugar Land.

-Dodgers pitcher Mike Wright Jr. allowed one run in the first inning before he and Robbie Erlin (2-1) combined to shut out the Space Cowboys over the final eight innings and allow a total of four hits in the game. Saturday marked the fourth time this season OKC allowed one run or less in a game and the third time this season OKC has allowed four or fewer hits in a game...On the other hand, the Dodgers' offense compiled their highest run total in nine games. Prior to Saturday, the team had been held to four runs or less in seven of the previous eight games.

-Outfielder Stefen Romero collected a game-high three RBI, going 2-for-4 with a double. He has played in three games with OKC since joining the team April 26 after starting the season on the Injured List.

-Outfielder Jason Martin reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, RBI and two runs scored. He has hit safely in each of his first four games against the Space Cowboys, going a combined 6-for-13 with two RBI, three walks and three runs scored.

-Infielder Jake Lamb moved into the OKC team lead with his fifth home run of the season. His two-run homer out to right field in the eighth inning was his second homer in as many games. Lamb also homered in back-to-back games during a stretch of three straight games with a homer April 9-12. He went 2-for-4 overall Saturday.

-Pitchers Wright Jr., and Erlin combined for 11 strikeouts for OKC's fifth straight double-digit strikeout game and 15th of the season.

-Infielder Miguel Vargas finished with two hits and scored two runs for his sixth multi-hit game of 2022.

-Seven-time MLB All-Star and 2017 American League MVP José Altuve played in the second game of a Major League Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land. The Houston Astros infielder went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored. Over his two games in OKC, Altuve is 3-for-7 with a double, walk and run scored. He has been on the 10-Day Injured List with a left hamstring strain since April 19.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Space Cowboys wrap up their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2022

