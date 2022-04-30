Down to Last Strike, Sullivan Rescues Chihuahuas

Brett Sullivan hit a two-out, two-strike game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Reno Aces. It was El Paso's second walk-off win of the season.

Sullivan reached base five times Saturday, going 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two walks. All three of his hits drove in at least one run. Reno tied the game in the top of the ninth with four consecutive hits after trailing by three runs with two outs.

El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The Chihuahuas have won four of their last six games. El Paso has hit at least one home run in 11 straight games and has hit multiple homers in 12 of their 23 games this season.

Team Records: Reno (12-11), El Paso (12-11)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Drey Jameson (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 2.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

