Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Las Vegas (7:05 PT)

ROSTER MOVES: OF Stuart Fairchild was recalled by Seattle this afternoon, RHP Yohan Ramirez has reported (optioned 4/28) and RH starter Konner Wade has signed with Seattle, assigned to Tacoma.

Tacoma Rainiers (7-15) @ Las Vegas Aviators (11-11)

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:05 p.m. PT | Las Vegas Ballpark: Summerlin, NV

RHP Asher Wojciechowski vs. LHP Jared Koenig

DISCONNECT FOUR: Despite a season-high four Rainier home runs, from Brian O'Keefe (1), Zach Green (4), Sam Haggerty (4) and Marcus Wilson (3), Tacoma saw this series evened 2-2 after Las Vegas walked off with a 7-6 win on Friday night.

Wilson and Oakland A's top catching prospect Shea Langeliers, a principal in the trade with the Atlanta Braves for first baseman Matt Olson, traded two-run homers to centerfield in the ninth inning. O'Keefe's second inning blast into the pool in right-center field that that gave Tacoma a 1-0 lead came in only his second game of the season, returning from a hamate bone injury that had kept him out dating to spring training.

Langeliers accounted for the only Vegas homer of the game, compared to the Tacoma quartet. The Rainiers were denied consecutive victories with the walk-off, and have yet win back-to-back games this season.

With last night's homer, Zach Green became the first Rainier to reach 10 extra-base hits, which ties him for sixth in the PCL.

RUN OF SAM (& HAM): Through the first four games of this road trip, Rainiers infielder Sam Haggerty is 9-for-16, has homered in consecutive games, and has 10 RBI (4 R, 2 SB)...not far behind is outfielder Billy Hamilton, who is 5-for-12 (RBI, BB) with five runs scored and two stolen bases since the team arrived in Vegas. Haggerty has lifted his average to .333, which ranks sixth in the PCL; his 17 RBI are tied for sixth-most on the circuit as well. Haggerty is slugging .545, good for eighth in the league, one spot behind teammate Joe Odom (.547). His OPS (.915), ranks him ninth.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 43 bases in 22 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by *11*; the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) of the International League are second with 32. Caught only six times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an .878 clip, while swiping nearly two bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall leads the PCL in steals by two, after his 10th theft on Thursday. Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty and Erick Mejia are tied for third on the circuit, three behind Wall, with seven steals apiece. It's a fast start to the year throughout the organization, as Julio Rodriguez led the Major Leagues - by two - with nine stolen bases entering today's action.

CAL RAKES: Catcher Cal Raleigh was optioned to Tacoma on Thursday. He compiled the longest hitting streak for Tacoma last season, 23 games between May 15 and June 17. Raleigh batted .396 during the streak with 20 XBH (6 HR), 22 RBI and 22 runs while OPSing 1.170 (.430/.740).

WALKMAN, JUNIOR: Steven Souza, Jr. leads the Rainiers in walks with 13, which ties him for fifth in the PCL...he's four behind Sugar Land infielder David Hensley, who paces the league with 17.

ANOTHA ONE: While the Rainiers currently have two Seattle-area locals on their roster, Las Vegas infielder Nate Mondou is Tacoma-born, a graduate of Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, and a resident of Lake Tapps, WA.

Mondou, the Oakland Athletics' 13th round draft pick in 2016 following three seasons at Wake Forest University, is in his sixth professional season (excluding 2020, DNP) and his second at Triple-A, after spending all of last season with the Aviators. Mondou and Mariners/Rainiers outfielder and Seattle native Stuart Fairchild (called up on Saturday) were teammates at Wake Forest for two seasons (2015-2016).

Against Tacoma last season, Mondou batted .242 (15-for-62) in 17 games, with three home runs, three doubles, eight walks, 14 runs scored and seven RBI, with a .777 OPS (.342/.435). Mondou played in all but one game against his hometown club in 2021.

HAPPY FLIGHT: Las Vegas is one of three current PCL member cities that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against (286-277, since 1983); the others are Salt Lake (365-353-1, since 1960) and Round Rock (44-26, since 2005). During the Rainiers era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995), Tacoma is 208-181 against Las Vegas and their various nicknames and MLB affiliations. The Tacoma Tigers (Oakland A's) were 78-96 against Las Vegas from 1981 through 1994.

