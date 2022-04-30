Aces Edged by Chihuahuas in 9-8 Loss

EL PASO, Tex. -Despite a three-run ninth to tie the game at eight apiece, the Reno Aces (12-11) fell short in a 9-8 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (12-11) Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Trailing 8-5 in the top of the ninth, the Aces rallied with a trio of RBI singles from Dominic Canzone, Camden Duzenack and Yonny Hernandez to tie the game.

Canzone recorded his first multi-RBI game in an Aces uniform with a 2-for-5 performance and plated three runs. Canzone drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning with a single up the middle and followed it up in his next at-bat with an RBI single through the right side in the ninth.

With a 3-for-6 night, Alek Thomas tallied his second three-hit game of the season for the Aces. Thomas plated a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Mitchell Stumpo (0-1) takes the loss after allowing an earned run on one hit in two thirds of an inning pitched.

After he drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, Stone Garrett recorded RBI number 300 in his minor league career.

Entering Saturday's game with a four-game hitting streak, Hernandez extended his hit streak to five games with a 3-for-4 night including a game-tying single in the ninth. Hernandez has now recorded back-to-back three-hit games.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, 3 RBI, R.

Yonny Hernandez: 3-for-4, RBI, R, SB, and extended his hit streak to five games.

Alek Thomas: 3-for-6, RBI.

Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K.

Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

