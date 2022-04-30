Salt Lake Walks off Round Rock for Third Win in a Row

Two-run home runs from Luis Rengifo and Chad Wallach provided the bulk of the offense and Jose Rojas hit the walk-off sacrifice fly as the Salt Lake Bees beat Round Rock Express 7-6 for their third win in a row Saturday night. The win moves the Bees to a record of 12-11 while Round Rock drops to 14-9.

Wallach went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Dillon Thomas also went 2-for-4 with a double. Wallach's home run was the 50th of his professional career. Davis Daniel started the game, going six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. It was Salt Lake's third quality start in a row from the starting pitchers.

For the second night in a row, the Express scored first, putting up two runs in the second inning, both on sharply hit ground balls down the left field line. The Bees answered in the third inning, as Rengifo hit a 408-foot blast down the right field line with Austin Romine on base to tie things up.

After Round Rock scored another run in the top of the sixth inning, Wallach hit his home run in the bottom of the inning to give the Bees a 4-3 lead. He would knock in another run in the bottom of the eighth as Salt Lake added two more to give themselves a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning.

Down to their final three outs, Round Rock put up three runs in the ninth to tie the game at 6-6 and set up the big moment for the Bees. A single from Orlando Martinez and walks to Magneuris Sierra and Rengifo, brought Rojas to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. He hit the first pitch he saw deep into the right field corner, allowing Martinez to score and giving the Bees the 7-6 win.

Salt Lake and Round Rock will wrap up their three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

