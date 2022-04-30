Blandino's slam highlights 14-run offensive clinic

April 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - Starting with a first-inning grand slam by second baseman Alex Blandino, the Sacramento River Cats (13-10) stormed out to an 11-run lead in the second inning, holding on to win 14-11 over the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-14) on Saturday night.

For the second straight game, all nine River Cats starters had a hit. Sacramento scored five in the first, four on Blandino's grand slam, and seven in the second to take a commanding 12-1 lead.

Albuquerque did not roll over. The Isotopes scored three in the third, five in the fifth, and two in the sixth to get within one before Sacramento third baseman David Villar's seventh-inning solo homer stopped the bleeding.

Villar, who leads the team with seven home runs and 22 RBIs, launched a towering 444 foot home run to provide some much needed breathing room.

Rehabbing San Francisco outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. again had a great day at the plate. He scored the River Cats' first run on an RBI by third baseman Kevin Padlo, and finished the day 1-for-3 with two runs, an RBI, and three walks.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-0, 1.96) looks to secure the River Cats their second series of the season, taking on Albuquerque righty Matt Dennis (1-3, 14.09) at 12:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The grand slam was the first of Blandino's professional career and the River Cats' first since infielder Wyatt Mathisen's vs Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2021.

Shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa had a strong day, going 2-for-4 with three runs, an RBI, and a walk. He has an RBI in three straight games.

Albuquerque center fielder Wynton Bernard continued his torching of his former team, going 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs. In five games this series Bernard is 9-for-22 (.409) with six runs, three doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.