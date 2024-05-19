Vrieling Dominates, LeMahieu Comes Up Clutch In Sunday Victory

May 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Trystan Vrieling

The Somerset Patriots delivered a shutout of the Portland Sea Dogs to take Sunday afternoon's series finale 7-0 at TD Bank Ballpark. The victory marked Somerset's fifth shutout of the season and second of the week vs. Portland, following a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Patriots pitching staff combined to post 9 K with 1 BB and only 5 H over the effort. Somerset stole a season-high five bases in the contest. The Patriots split the six-game series with Portland to move within 1.5 games of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5.1 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 6 K) earned his third victory of the season in his eighth start. The Yankees No. 22 prospect struck out 6+ for the sixth time this season. Of Somerset's five shutouts wins this season, Vrieling has started three. Vrieling's 44 K are T-4th most in the Eastern League this season, while his 45 IP rank second. The win snapped a streak of four straight losses for Vrieling.

RHP Tommy Kahnle (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed a perfect seventh inning of relief on MLB rehab assignment with 2 K. Over three appearances on rehab with Somerset, Kahnle has tossed 3 perfect IP with 8 K.

3B DJ LeMahieu (1-for-1, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB) played five innings, and plated a run with an RBI single in the 5thinning to give Somerset a 7-0 lead. Sunday marked LeMahieu's second game of MLB rehab assignment, over which he's 2-for-3 with an RBI. LeMahieu scored 2 R, including coming home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ben Rice, and scoring on an RBI double from Ben Cowles.

SS Ben Cowles (1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB, 2B) extended the lead to 6-0 with a two-run double in the 4th. The Yankees No. 28 prospect concludes the six-game series vs. Portland having gone 5-for-15 (.333) with 4 RBI and 2 2B. Cowles extended his current on-base streak to ten games, over which he's 10-for-29 (.344) with 7 RBI, 5 R, 4 2B, and 7 BB. Cowles 14 2B this season lead the Patriots and place second in the Eastern League.

