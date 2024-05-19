Sea Dogs Split Series with Somerset After 7-0 Loss on Sunday

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-17) split the series with Somerset Patriots (19-19) after a 7-0 shutout loss in the series finale.

Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel both went two-for-four at the plate while Jonathan Brand fired 2.0 perfect innings in relief.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after an RBI single from Anthony Siegler would score Ben Cowles.

In the bottom of the third inning, DJ LeMahieu reached on a walk before a pair of wild pitches advanced him to third. Ben Rice would score him with a sacrifice fly to center field to extend the lead. A bases-loaded walk from Jared Wegner would score another run to put Somerset up by three.

Somerset scored three more runs in the fourth inning. Aaron Palensky stole third base before coming home to score on a throwing error from Matt Donlan. A two-run double from Cowles would bring in LeMahieu and Agustin Ramirez to extend a 6-0 lead.

LeMahieu scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth with a single to left field to score Spencer Jones. Somerset held strong for the shutout, 7-0 win.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (3-4, 4.40 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.1 scoreless innings allowing five hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. LHP Helcris Olivarez (1-1, 2.45 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.2 innings allowing three runs on one hit while walking six and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, May 21st to begin an eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. Tuesday will feature a doubleheader with game one beginning at 6:00pm. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

