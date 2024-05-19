Senators Hold off Erie to Win Series

May 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Erie SeaWolves 5-4 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The SeaWolves struck first with two runs in the 2nd inning, before the Senators countered with three runs in the 3rd to take a 3-2 lead. Erie tied the game 3-3 in the 5th before the Senators retook the lead with two runs in the 6th. Erie scored to make it a one-run game in the 8th, but couldn't muster enough to come back. The Senators win the series four games to three.

THE BIG PLAY

Dylan Crews' bases-clearing double in the 3rd inning gave the Senators the early 3-2 lead. It was the first of his two RBI doubles in the game.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators have won their fourth-consecutive series... Andrew Pinckney extended his hitting streak to 10 games as he went 2-for-4 with four runs scored... Dylan Crews drove in four runs on two doubles... Four Senators pitchers combined to strike out 12 Erie batters... Andrew Alvarez earned his second win as he allowed three runs on two hits while striking out seven in 6.2 innings... Orlando Ribalta earned his fourth save and extended his scoreless inning streak to 15 innings with a hitless ninth inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators begin their six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.