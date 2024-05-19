Baysox Drop Series Finale to Rumble Ponies on Sunday Afternoon

May 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Bowie (21-17) came from behind twice to tie the game on Sunday, before a late two-run home run from Binghamton's Jaylen Palmer gave the Rumble Ponies the lead for good.

The Baysox fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first off a pair of hits, an error, and a passed ball. Bowie would eventually tie the game in the top of the third, where, with two outs, Max Wagner worked an 11-pitch walk before Jud Fabian laced a two-run double into left-center field, chasing Binghamton starter Joander Suarez after just two and two-third innings. The Rumble Ponies immediately bounced back via a Kevin Parada solo home run off Baysox right-handed starter Ryan Long who went three frames on the afternoon.

Long handed the ball to right-hander Cameron Weston, who shined once again for Bowie, striking out five and keeping Binghamton off the board his first four innings out of the bullpen. Bowie tied the game for a second time in the fifth, when Dylan Beavers belted his fifth home run of the season - a solo shot well out to right field, as part of a three-hit day.

Bowie threatened to take the lead in the top of the seventh, as the Baysox drew three walks to load the bases, but back-to-back strikeouts from the Rumble Ponies kept the game tied.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Weston (L, 1-1) exited the game with a runner on first and two outs. Right-hander Nick Richmond entered and allowed the go-ahead big fly to Palmer. Bowie would get a pair of runners on in the ninth, but ultimately went down quietly.

The loss snaps Bowie's season-high, four-game winning streak. The Baysox took four of six on the week in Binghamton, clinching their first road series win of the season.

Bowie returns home to host a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.