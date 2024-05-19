May 19, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

POWERFUL PITCHING DOWNS PATRIOTS The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Somerset Patriots 2-1 with powerful pitching on Saturday night. Zach Penrod carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning while striking out ten Patriots to tie a career-high. Brendan Cellucci fired 2.0 scoreless before Felix Cepeda pitched a perfect ninth to earn his seventh save of the season. His seven saves leads the Eastern League while tying for the most in all of Double-A. Portland got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Phillip Sikes reached on a throwing error by the third baseman Jordan Groshans before a double from Tyler McDonough (1) would bring him home. In the top of the fourth, Sikes doubled (4) to left field with two outs before going on to steal third base for his seventh steal of the season. A single to center field from McDonough would score Sikes and give Portland a 2-0 lead. Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. The first hit of the day for Somerset would come in the bottom of the sixth after a single from Anthony Seigler would put one on. After a pair of walks, a sacrifice fly from Agustin Ramirez would score Seigler from third for the lone run of the day. Portland would hold the 2-1 score to take game five and take a 3-2 edge in the series over Somerset.

MATTHEW MASHES Matthew Lugo launched his team-leading eighth homer of the season Thursday which also ties for second most across the Eastern League alongside Ben Rice (SOM) and Brady House (HBG). Agustin Ramirez leads the category with twelve total. He leads the Eastern League in slugging (.643) and OPS (1.038) while recording the third most RBI in the league (26). His sixteen extra-base hits and 63 total bases ranks fourth best across the Eastern League.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now leads all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with sixteen total after three more this series. Portland currently leads all of Double-A in doubles with 79 collectively. Mayer also leads the Eastern League in extra-base hits whith nineteen total. He ranks second in hits (43) in the league and ties for first in runs (27) alongside Agustin Ramirez (SOM). Mayer is batting .381 against Somerset pitching this week which leads the team. He has gone 8-21 with four runs, three doubles, one walk, five strikeouts, and one stolen base to notch a .933 OPS and .409 OBP this series.

OLD STOMPING GROUNDS Mickey Gasper, who was selected by the Red Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2023, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bryant Univerity. Gasper spent 132 games with the Somerset Patriots combined over 2021-2023. He split time with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season and hit .269 with a .423 OBP over 52 games with the Patriots in 2023. Gasper comes into today with nine doubles, three homers, seven RBI, and three stolen bases. He rode a 17-game on-base streak from April 12th to May 4th which still ranks as the fifth longest on-base streak this season amongst Eastern League bats.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 19, 2015 - Carlos Asuaje (4 RBI), Luis Martinez (3 RBI) and Mike Miller (3 RBI) combined for 10 RBI in Portland's 14-10 win over Altoona at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs were down 5-2 after two innings, but scored 9 times during innings 4-6.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Helcris Olivarez will have the start in the series finale with the Patriots for what will also mark his sixth start of the season. Olivarez last pitched on May 7th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.0 innngs of no-hit ball allowing one run while walking five and striking out five. He has held opponents to a .100 average. Today will also mark his first career against Somerset after being acquired as a minor league free agent signing in November of 2023.

