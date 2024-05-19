Curve Bats Pave the Way for Sunday Victory

AKRON, Ohio - Brenden Dixon continued a hot week for Altoona with three hits and two RBI as the Curve bats slugged 11 hits in a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Dixon, who finished the week 6-for-12 with a double, a home run, and four RBI in three games played, knocked three singles in the win for Altoona on Sunday. He tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning with a two-run knock off reliever Davis Sharpe. Altoona would take the lead two batters later on a Kervin Pichardo RBI-double.

Seth Beer extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12 games with a three-hit day, knocking three singles. After a three-run sixth inning, Altoona added a run in the seventh on a Tsung-Che Cheng RBI-double. In the eighth, the Curve got the first two men aboard before a double-play ball resulting in a run scored. A throwing error later in the inning added another run for Altoona.

Braxton Ashcraft struck out four batters over three innings in the start, allowing one run in the second inning to end his scoreless inning streak at 14.2 innings. With two outs in the second, Ashcraft gave up back-to-back doubles to Dayan Frias and Joe Lampe to give Akron an early lead.

Jack Carey earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout. Eddy Yean followed with 1.1 scoreless frames before Nick Dombkowski closed the door with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Curve finished the series in Akron with two wins, improving to 10-29 on the season.

Altoona continues a 12-game road by traveling to Erie for a six-game series against the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The series begins on Tuesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, with RHP Po-Yu Chen taking the ball for Altoona against RHP Wilkel Hernandez for Erie.

