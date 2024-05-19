Late Runs Lead Altoona Past Akron 6-2

The Altoona Curve come from behind to beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Altoona got its offense going in the late innings on Sunday. After a flyout opened the sixth inning, a single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for the Curve. Brenden Dixon lined a singled into left to score two and tie the game 2-2. Two batters later, Kervin Pichardo singled home another to give Altoona the 3-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport was lights out in his start for the RubberDucks. The right-hander scattered three hits over five scoreless innings while striking out six. Davis Sharpe allowed three runs over two-thirds of an inning. Bradley Hanner struck out two and allowed a run over an inning and a third. Trey Benton struck out one and allowed two runs over an inning. Erik Sabrowski worked a scoreless ninth striking out three.

Duck Tales

Akron got the scoring started in the bottom of the second. Dayan Frias kept the inning alive with a two-out double. Joe Lampe lined a double into right to score Frias and make it 1-0 Akron. Lampe kept his good offensive day going in the fourth when he reached on an infield single that allowed Christian Cairo to score and make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

In three starts against Altoona, Davenport has allowed just three runs over 17 innings pitched while striking out 15...Davenport lowered his Eastern League best ERA to 1.66...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 3,289.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before hitting the road to Harrisburg to start a six-game series against the Senators. The series begins on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

