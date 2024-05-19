Fightin Phils Fly Past Squirrels on Sunday Afternoon

May 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (17-22) avoided a sweep with a 6-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (17-22) on Sunday afternoon from The Diamond. Reading finishes the week taking one-of-six games from Richmond.

Richmond struck first in the bottom of the second with one run off Reading starter Konnor Ash. Grant McCray led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. With one out in the inning, Luis Toribio singled home McCray to put Richmond up 1-0.

Reading responded with two runs in the top of the fourth. Carlos De La Cruz walked to lead off the inning and came around to score when Bryce Ball doubled him home for the first Reading run of the day. Casey Martin then doubled to score Ball and put the Fightin Phils on top 2-1.

The Flying Squirrels tied it up at two in the bottom of the sixth. McCray led off the inning with another walk and came around to score when Toribio doubled to center field for the pairs second hit and run of the day.

From there, it was all Fightin Phils. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Caleb Ricketts and Ethan Wilson both worked two-out walks. De La Cruz followed with a deep fly ball that popped out of the glove of the leaping Richmond left fielder. It was credited as a two-run double for De La Cruz and made it 4-2, Reading. Tanner Kiest (L, 2-1) was credited with the two runs.

The R-Phils then added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Jose Rodriguez began the inning with a single and the following two hitters were retired. De La Cruz brought home another run with a single to score Rodriguez, for De La Cruz's third RBI and third hit of the game. Bryce Ball singled and Trevor Schwecke then drove home De La Cruz to make it 6-2, Fightin Phils.

Ash got the start for Reading in a bullpen game, and allowed one run over three innings, with three strikeouts. In total, six pitchers combined to lead the Fightin Phils to victory. Matt Russell followed with two shutout frames. Andrew Schultz (W, 1-0) had a big 1.1-scoreless innings to keep the game tied at two. Cristian Hernandez struck out the side in a scoreless eighth for the hold, and Tommy McCollum bounced back with a quick, 1-2-3, ninth inning to finish off the victory.

The Fightin Phils and Flying Squirrels return to the field Tuesday at 11 a.m. to begin a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Pitching matchups for the game have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network . A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App .

Reading returns home from Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26, for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tuesday is a School Kid Education Day, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Feesers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series concludes on Sunday with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs Live, presented by Pepsi. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets , or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.