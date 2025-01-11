Vipers' Quartet Leads Team In Win Over Wolves

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 132-113 victory over the Iowa Wolves (1-6) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV set the pace for the game in the first four minutes as the team hit a 19-2 run. Houston Rockets assignee Reed Sheppard came out hot as he scored 10 out of the teams 19 points. To close the quarter RGV picked up a 20-point lead with a score of 42-22. As the game progressed RGV continued to dominate and picked up a 32-point advantage at one point. The Vipers dominated until the end which allowed the team to secure a 132-113 win over the Iowa Wolves.

During tonight's performance the Vipers shot seven percent (42.6%) higher from three, than the teams season average of 35.2%. Four of the Vipers players shot 41% or better from three tonight with Teddy Allen shooting 55%, Markquis Nowell 50%, Reed 42.8% and Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh with 41.6%.

Nowell led the Vipers with 26 points followed by Sheppard with 24 points and McVeigh with 23 points. Allen contributed 21 points off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Terrence Shannon led the Wolves with 33 points followed by Trevor Keels with 28 points and Minnesota Timberwolves Two-Way Tristen Newton with 13 points.

On Friday, Jan. 17 the Vipers will travel to Austin to take on the Austin Spurs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Arena with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans may catch the game on Tubi. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

