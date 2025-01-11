Short-Handed Bulls Unable to Hold Off Swarm

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, were unable to hold off the Greensboro Swarm in a 90-99 loss on Saturday night. Despite the defeat, Chicago Bulls

two-way forward Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 60% from the field, while also taking down eight rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell also eclipsed 20 points for the Bulls, ending with 21.

Windy City rookie guard Alex Schumacher set the tone in the first quarter with eight points to build an eleven-point lead for the Bulls. Answering back

for the Swarm, Charlotte Hornets two-way forward Moussa Diabaté notched 12 points in the first half and collected six rebounds. Greensboro took over the final frames, shooting above 50% from within and beyond the arc. Swarm center Joel Soriano and forward

Keyontae Johnson put up 16 and 13 points respectively in the second half to secure the win.

From the bench, Soriano contributed 19 points for the Swarm. Diabaté recorded the only double-double of the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 3-4 in the regular season, while the Greensboro Swarm continue their winning streak and improve to 5-1.

The Bulls return tomorrow for a rematch with Greensboro. Tipoff is set for 2pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.