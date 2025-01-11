Birmingham Exacts Revenge on Capital City in Game Two of Back-To-Back

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - New Orleans Pelicans assignee Antonio Reeves led the Birmingham Squadron in scoring for a second consecutive night as Birmingham overcame the visiting Capital City Go-Go, 113-108, Saturday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Reeves and center Josh Oduro each scored 20 to lead the way for Birmingham (2-4). Both Reeves and two-way forward Keion Brooks Jr. tallied nine rebounds each.

Guard Izaiah Brockington was the Squadron's leading scorer off the bench with nine to help lead Birmingham to its first home win of the calendar year.

Capital City's Erik Stevenson and Jaylen Nowell each scored 22 points to pace the Go-Go (4-2), while Michael Foster Jr. led the way in rebounding with 10 off the bench

With the win, Birmingham splits the season series, as well as this weekend's back-to-back, with Capital City.

Birmingham now hits the road for a matchup with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from Now Arena and the contest can be seen on My68, ESPN+ and Chicago Sports Network Plus.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.