Charge Nab Home Win

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-4) split a two-game set with the Grand Rapids Gold (3-4) after a 113-104 victory on Saturday night. The Charge improved their home record at Public Hall to 5-1 with the win.

On assignment from the Cavaliers, Jaylon Tyson posted a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds in 34 minutes. Also, on assignment from the Cavs, Craig Porter Jr. added 21 points, five boards and four assists in 36 minutes. Eli Hughes scored 17 points off the bench, while Pete Nance scored 12 and grabbed seven boards in his return to the Charge. Cleveland got the win despite turning the ball over 22 times for 27 points, forcing 18 Gold miscues that resulted in 23 points.

Grand Rapids was led by Tevian Jones's game-high 27 points with three steals in 39 minutes. P.J. Hall had a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds in 38 minutes for the visitors. Spencer Jones came off the bench for Grand Rapids to score 23 points and nab 10 rebounds in 37 minutes.

The Charge continue their five-game homestand with a visit from the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m.

