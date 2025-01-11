Austin Falls to Oklahoma City, 102-92

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







Austin, TX - The Austin Spurs (4-4) fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (3-3), 102-92, on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Sidy Cissoko and David Duke Jr. led the Spurs with 18 points each, while Jamaree Bouyea added 14 points. Malachi Flynn contributed 13 points and 6 rebounds in the effort.

The Blue built an early 11-point lead in the first quarter, ending the frame up 28-17. The Spurs fought back in the second quarter, using a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to four at halftime, 51-45. After the break, Isaiah Miller scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter, helping the Spurs close the gap to five at 77-72. Austin came within three points late in the game, 95-92, but Oklahoma City closed on a 7-0 run to secure the victory.

Ousmane Dieng paced the Blue with a game-high 26 points, while Jahmi'us Ramsey recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Javonte Cooke also chipped in 14 points for Oklahoma City.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jan. 17, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on NBA G League TV via Tubi.

