South Bay's Comeback Falls Short in Stockton

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite a resilient comeback, the South Bay Lakers (1-5) fell to the Stockton Kings (6-1) 113-107 Saturday night at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton. The Lakers closed a 29-point deficit to just four points with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter led by two-way guard Quincy Olivari, who drained 14 of the Lakers' 35 points in the final period.

Olivari recorded a regular season-high 22 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal. In his first South Bay start, guard Jordan Goodwin tallied a season-high 22 points along with one rebound, two assists and two steals. Guard Grayson Murphy recorded a 13-point, 11-assist double-double off the bench accompanied by seven rebounds, one steal and one block. The Lakers tallied a regular season-high six blocks led by two-way center Christian Koloko (two blocks) and center Kylor Kelley (two blocks), with Koloko adding 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists as well.

All five Stockton starters scored in double figures, including Kings two-way guard Mason Jones. The 26-year-old guard finished with 23 points, three rebounds, six assists and one block. Forward Terry Taylor followed suit with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Center Skal Labissiere drained 20 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals while two-way forward Isaiah Crawford grabbed 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a game-high four steals and two blocks. Guard Dexter Dennis rounded out the Kings' offense with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

The South Bay Lakers continue their road trip as they next take on the Indiana Mad Ants Jan. 14 and the Kings once more Jan. 22. The Lakers will then return home to play the Rip City Remix Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

