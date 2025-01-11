Maine Celtics Downed by Raptors 905

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine. - Raptors 905 pulled away in the second half to beat the Maine Celtics 116-99 on Saturday night, sweeping the two-game series in Portland.

Six 905 players scored in double figures as the 905 outscored Maine 32-21 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Maine falls to 4-5 in the regular season and has lost three consecutive games. 905 improves to 4-2 and claims the season series over Maine 3-1 including Tip-Off Tournament play.

Jay Scrubb was the only Maine Celtic to score at least 20 points, finishing with 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor. Two-Way Player Anton Watson added 15 points and six rebounds and fellow Two-Way JD Davison finished with 12

points and six assists. Boston Celtics assignee Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The 905 was led by 25 points on an efficient 10-13 shooting by A.J. Lawson. Frank Kaminsky added 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Eugene Omoruyi and Jonathan Mogbo each added 15 points for 905.

The Celtics started the game on a tear, scoring the first seven points of the game and forcing a very early timeout from the 905. Davison made back-to-back layups to give Maine a 13-6 advantage. The lead would swell to 10 before Kaminsky buried a three to stop the bleeding for Raptors 905. Another Kaminsky three followed by a Jared Rhoden bucket made it a three-point game, and Omoruyi's triple gave the 905 their first lead of the game - Raptors 905 led 33-32 after the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd, Scrubb scored seven consecutive points for Maine to get them back in the game. An Anton Watson three-point play gave the Celtics the lead back at 47-46. The teams would trade buckets for the remainder of the period, and A.J. Lawson's layup gave Raptors 905 a 59-58 lead at the break in an eerily similar half to last night's. The half featured 24 personal fouls - 12 for each team. Raptors 905 shot 52.6% (20-38) from the field in the half, while Maine shot 48.9% (22-45).

Raptors 905 started the 3rd on a run - Lawson's layup put them up 67-60. Scheierman stopped the run with a friendly bounce on the triple. Jamison Battle answered with a three of his own. A fast-break dunk by Davison forced a 905 timeout as Maine had cut the deficit to two points. Lawson's driving dunk put the 905 up nine, but Scrubb scored five consecutive points late in the 3rd, but Lawson's three-pointer helped give Raptors 905 an 84-78 lead after three.

In the 4th, Kaminsky opened the scoring with a three to put the 905 up nine. Lawson continued to roll, draining a three to reach 20 points and the 905 lead swelled to 90-78. The 905 got it to 16 before D.J. Rodman buried a three. Scrubb followed that up with an and-one, but Lawson continued to be red hot from beyond the arc, burying a triple to make it 104-89. Lawson's fast-break layup put the Raptors up 19. They would cruise from there, sweeping the two-game series against the Celtics with a 116-99 win at the Portland Expo.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jay Scrubb was the Player of the Game after scoring 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine hits the road to play the Capital City Go-Go at 2 p.m. on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.