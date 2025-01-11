Rio Grande Valley Downs Iowa, 132-113

January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers downed the Iowa Wolves, 132-113, on Saturday night in NBA G League action at Bert Ogden Arena.

Rio Grande Valley (3-4) led wire-to-wire as Iowa (1-6) lost its fifth straight game. The Vipers started the game with a 19-2 scoring run on the Wolves and finished the first quarter ahead 42-22.

Minnesota assignee Terrence Shannon Jr. followed up his career high 47-point performance against Salt Lake City on Thursday with 33 points tonight. Shannon went 8-for-8 at the free throw line, and in four games with Iowa has made 26-of-27 (96.2%) at the line. Trevor Keels was next in scoring with 28 points while Tristen Newton and Nojel Eastern each had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Markquis Nowell was one of five Vipers in double figures as Nowell poured in 26 points off the bench. Houston assignee Reed Shepard was next with 24 points while Rockets two-way Jack McVeigh had 23 points.

As a team, Rio Grande Valley knocked down 20 three-pointers and limited Iowa to just five threes, including just two before halftime.

Iowa is back home on Monday night as the Rip City Remix visit Wells Fargo Arena. The game will tip at 6:30 p.m. CT.

