Vipers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have finalized the team's 2024-25 training camp roster.

The Vipers training camp roster includes four returning players from the 2024-25 season: Josh Reaves (fourth season), John Knight IIII (second season), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (second season), Nate Hinton (second season) and Houston Rockets Two-Way player Jeenathan Williams.

Also joining the Vipers training camp roster will be two new Houston Rockets Two-Way players N'Faly Dante and Jack McVeigh.

During the 2024 NBA G League Draft, the Vipers selected guard Allonzo Trier with the 53rd overall pick. Following the conclusion of the draft, the Vipers acquired Kevin Cross Jr. from the Indiana Mad Ants.

The RGV Vipers training camp roster stands at 15 and can be found below.

Name Pos. HT WT College Status

Teddy Allen F 6-6 212lbs. New Mexico State Tryout

Matt Bradley G 6-4 220lbs. San Diego State Affiliate

Kevin Cross Jr. F 6-8 225lbs. Tulane Trade

N'Faly Dante* F 6-11 230lbs. Oregon Two-Way

Robert Ford III G 6-0 180lbs. Montana State Tryout

Nate Hinton F 6-5 210lbs. Houston Returning

Jeremy Jones F 6-7 213lbs. Gonzaga Tryout

John Knight III G 6-3 205lbs. Southern Utah Returning

Thon Maker C 7-0 221lbs. - Affiliate

Jack McVeigh* F 6-8 215lbs. Nebraska Two-Way

Markquis Nowell G 5-7 160lbs. Kansas State Trade

Josh Reaves G 6-4 214lbs. Penn State Returning

Jermaine Samuels Jr. F 6-6 230lbs. Villanova Returning

Allonzo Trier G 6-5 200lbs. Arizona Draft

Jeenathan Williams Jr.* G 6-5 205lbs. Buffalo Two-Way

*Houston Rockets Two-Way

RGV begins training camp on Monday, Oct. 28 and will tip-off the 2024-25 season against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase game tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.