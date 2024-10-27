Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have completed their training camp roster of 16 players.

The roster includes five returning rights players, four affiliate players, three players signed to two-way contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, two players acquired via trade post-NBA G League Draft and two local tryout participants.

Long Island's media day will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Nassau Coliseum, while training camp begins on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with practices at the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn through Thursday, Oct. 31. The remainder of training camp will take place at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury, N.Y., from Friday, Nov. 1, until Thursday, Nov. 7. Media can request access to training camp availabilities and media day by contacting longislandnetspr@brooklynnets.com.

The LI Nets will tip off the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8, against the Maine Celtics at Nassau Coliseum.

Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.

Long Island's full training camp roster is as follows:

Head Coach - Mfon Udofia (Georgia Tech)

Associate Head Coach - Shawn Swords (Laurentian)

Assistant Coach - Tevin Baskin (Appalachian State)

Assistant Coach - Fortune Solomon (California State-Bakersfield)

Assistant Coach - Jorge Gutiérrez (California State-Berkeley)

Head Video Coordinator / Player Development - Steven Kaner (Baruch)

Team Physical Therapist & Rehab Lead - Ryan Kelly (Duke)

Head Athletic Trainer - Kevin Clerkley (California State-Monterey Bay)

Assistant Athletic Trainer - Paul Kim (Cal Poly Pomona)

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Asa Britt (Manhattan College)

Basketball Operations Manager - Brad Shapiro (Bowling Green)

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.