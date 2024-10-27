Skyforce Announces Coaching Staff for Upcoming Season

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the hiring of Jason Thompson as Assistant Coach, while Nate Wilson and Therian Williams will return to their roles as Assistant Coaches on Head Coach Dan Bisaccio's staff for the 2024-25 season.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to work with such a talented, experienced staff for this upcoming season," Bisaccio said. "The number one goal of our group is to serve our players with the best opportunity for them to grow and develop. As a staff, we look forward to the opportunity to provide a product that the Skyforce organization and city of Sioux Falls can take pride in."

Thompson enters his first season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as an assistant coach. Prior to joining the Force, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Rider University. Thompson, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, played 14 years professionally before his coaching career. He played his first eight seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors. He holds the most games played for the Kings while in Sacramento, with 541. Thompson also played five seasons between the Chinese Basketball Association and EuroLeague to round out his playing career. His collegiate playing career at Rider included a jersey retirement and is a first-ballot Rider athletics hall of fame member. Thompson currently resides in Philadelphia, PA.

Wilson enters his 12th overall season with the Skyforce and fourth as Assistant Coach. He joined the organization in 2013 and served the Skyforce in numerous roles, from Basketball Operations Intern to Video Coordinator in 2019-20. The Sioux Falls, SD, native is a graduate of South Dakota State University and spent time coaching AAU and in the National Basketball League of America prior to being hired by the Skyforce.

Williams returns for his fourth season with the Skyforce as an Assistant Coach. Prior to joining Sioux Falls, he spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks. He worked his way up from a seasonal intern to Assistant Video Coordinator and Player Development Assistant with the Hawks, to being assigned as an Assistant Coach with the Skyhawks. The Antioch, CA, native is an alumnus of St. Mary's College, where he worked in numerous roles with the men's basketball program prior to making the jump to professional basketball.

Jarred Houston has been promoted to Player Development Assistant. The Norwood, MA, native joined the Skyforce last season as a coaching intern after playing four seasons at Emerson College, where he was an NCAA DIII All-American in 2022-23. Additionally, Mikey Carrillo has been promoted to Video Coordinator. The Raleigh, NC resident joined the Skyforce a season ago as a video and player development intern. Prior to his time in Sioux Falls, Carrillo spent time with the men's basketball programs at Oregon State, Central Michigan and East Carolina.

Returning to the Skyforce staff is Nick Robinson (Director of Basketball Operations/Team Development, third season), Zach James (Head Athletic Trainer, third season) and Rony Sieperda (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, second season).

