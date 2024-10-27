Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today the team's training camp roster of 17 players.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Home Country

David Stockton G 5-11 165 Gonzaga/USA

Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA

Cassius Stanley G 6-5 190 Duke/USA

Moses Wood F 6-8 210 Washington/France

Paul Watson G 6-7 215 Fresno State/USA

Mamadi Diakite F 6-9 228 Virginia/Guinea

Kaleb Johnson G 6-6 205 Georgetown/USA

Tyrese Samuel F 6-10 240 Florida/Quebec

Mason Walters F 6-9 221 Wyoming/USA

Eric Washington G 6-0 185 Miami (OH)/USA

Rashad Smith G 6-4 210 Idaho/USA

Nate Roberts F 6-11 235 Washington/USA

Olin Carter III G 6-3 190 San Diego/USA

Ty-Ty Washington Jr.* G 6-3 195 Kentucky/USA

Jalen Bridges* F 6-8 225 Baylor/USA

Collin Gillespie* G 6-1 195 Villanova/USA

* Denotes Two-Way

The Valley Suns opening night roster will feature 12 players, including three two-way players.

Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

