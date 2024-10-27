Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today the team's training camp roster of 17 players.
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Home Country
David Stockton G 5-11 165 Gonzaga/USA
Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA
Cassius Stanley G 6-5 190 Duke/USA
Moses Wood F 6-8 210 Washington/France
Paul Watson G 6-7 215 Fresno State/USA
Mamadi Diakite F 6-9 228 Virginia/Guinea
Kaleb Johnson G 6-6 205 Georgetown/USA
Tyrese Samuel F 6-10 240 Florida/Quebec
Mason Walters F 6-9 221 Wyoming/USA
Eric Washington G 6-0 185 Miami (OH)/USA
Rashad Smith G 6-4 210 Idaho/USA
Nate Roberts F 6-11 235 Washington/USA
Olin Carter III G 6-3 190 San Diego/USA
Ty-Ty Washington Jr.* G 6-3 195 Kentucky/USA
Jalen Bridges* F 6-8 225 Baylor/USA
Collin Gillespie* G 6-1 195 Villanova/USA
* Denotes Two-Way
The Valley Suns opening night roster will feature 12 players, including three two-way players.
Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2024
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster - Long Island Nets
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Valley Suns
- Greensboro Swarm Announce Training Camp Roster for 2024-25 Season - Greensboro Swarm
- Valley Suns Select Nate Roberts and Olin Carter III in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Valley Suns
- Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Stockton Kings
- Vipers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Announces Coaching Staff for Upcoming Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
- Valley Suns Select Nate Roberts and Olin Carter III in 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Valley Suns Acquire Cassius Stanley in Six-Team Trade
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Austin Spurs
- Valley Suns Announce Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona as Official Jersey Patch Partner