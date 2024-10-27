Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Country Status
10 Brian Bowen II F 6-6 190 10/2/98 Sydney Kings/USA Returning Rights
11 Isaiah Crawford* F 6-6 220 11/1/01 Louisiana Tech/USA Two-Way Player
0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 10/3/98 Detroit Mercy/USA Acquired
9 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 210 2/9/99 Texas A&M/USA Acquired
5 Boogie Ellis G 6-1 190 12/12/00 Southern California/USA Affiliate
333 Jon ElmoreIsaac Jones* GF 6-36-9 184245 12/20/957/11/00 Marshall/USAWashington State/USA Returning RightsTwo-Way Player
15 Mason Jones* G 6-4 190 7/21/98 Arkansas/USA Two-Way Player
8 Skal Labissière F-C 6-10 235 3/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti Returning Rights
1 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235 8/2/94 Long Beach State/USA Returning Rights
2 Shareef O'Neal F-C 6-10 225 1/11/00 Louisiana State/USA Affiliate
24 Justin Powell G 6-6 197 5/9/01 Washington State/USA Acquired
324 Terry TaylorDrew Timme FF-C 6-56-10 230235 9/23/999/9/00 Austin Peay State/USAGonzaga/USA AffiliateAcquired
*Indicates Two-Way Contract
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2024
- Valley Suns Select Nate Roberts and Olin Carter III in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Valley Suns
- Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Stockton Kings
- Vipers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Announces Coaching Staff for Upcoming Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
- Stockton Kings Announce Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season
- Stockton Kings and Kaiser Permanente to Unveil 209 Locker at Boys & Girls Club at Sierra Vista-Stockton
- Stockton Kings Announce Trade
- Stockton Kings Name Gabriel Harris as General Manager and Quinton Crawford as Head Coach