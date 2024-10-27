Stockton Kings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Country Status

10 Brian Bowen II F 6-6 190 10/2/98 Sydney Kings/USA Returning Rights

11 Isaiah Crawford* F 6-6 220 11/1/01 Louisiana Tech/USA Two-Way Player

0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 10/3/98 Detroit Mercy/USA Acquired

9 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 210 2/9/99 Texas A&M/USA Acquired

5 Boogie Ellis G 6-1 190 12/12/00 Southern California/USA Affiliate

333 Jon ElmoreIsaac Jones* GF 6-36-9 184245 12/20/957/11/00 Marshall/USAWashington State/USA Returning RightsTwo-Way Player

15 Mason Jones* G 6-4 190 7/21/98 Arkansas/USA Two-Way Player

8 Skal Labissière F-C 6-10 235 3/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti Returning Rights

1 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235 8/2/94 Long Beach State/USA Returning Rights

2 Shareef O'Neal F-C 6-10 225 1/11/00 Louisiana State/USA Affiliate

24 Justin Powell G 6-6 197 5/9/01 Washington State/USA Acquired

324 Terry TaylorDrew Timme FF-C 6-56-10 230235 9/23/999/9/00 Austin Peay State/USAGonzaga/USA AffiliateAcquired

*Indicates Two-Way Contract

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.