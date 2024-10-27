Valley Suns Select Nate Roberts and Olin Carter III in 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, selected forward Nate Roberts with the 19th pick and guard Olin Carter III with the 50th pick in 2024 NBA G League draft.

Roberts, (6'-11", 235 pounds) has played one G League regular season in 2022-23 with the Motor City Cruise and Wisconsin Herd, where he averaged of 1.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20 games. Roberts also appeared in 10 Showcase Cup games during the 2023-24 season with Motor City. He played collegiately at the University of Washington for three seasons where he averaged 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Carter III (6'-3", 190 pounds), split the 2023-24 G League season between the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Cleveland Charge where he averaged 8.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 28 games (10 starts). He played with Texas Legends and Austin Spurs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons respectively. Carter III played collegiately at the University of San Diego where he averaged 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

