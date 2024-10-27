Greensboro Swarm Announce Training Camp Roster for 2024-25 Season

October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the training camp roster for the 2024-25 NBA G League season. Head Coach D.J. Bakker opens training camp on Monday, October 28, at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Two-way players entering the season are KJ Simpson, Moussa Diabate, and Jared Rhoden. KJ Simpson was selected by the Hornets in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft while Diabate was selected by the Clippers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft. In 32 NBA G League appearances for his career, Diabate has posted 15.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Rhoden appeared in 17 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, recording 4.9 points (50.0 FG%, 38.7 3P%) and 1.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per outing.

Keyontae Johnson, Joel Sariano, and RaeQuan Battle are the three affiliate players represented. The roster lists five returners from the Swarm's 2023-24 NBA G League roster (MJ Walker Jr., Terrell Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett, Kent Bazemore, and Jaylen Sims). Greensboro 2024-25 NBA G League Draft pick Malik Hall is also included.

Additionally, three tryout players (Junior Robinson, Chris Martin, and Trey Sampson) are featured.

The training camp roster is below.

2024-25 GREENSBORO SWARM TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB PREVIOUS/COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION

0 Junior Robinson G 5-7 150 02/15/96 Mount St. Mary's/USA Local Tryout

1 MJ Walker Jr. F 6-5 219 03/28/98 Florida St./USA Returning Rights

2 Chris Martin G 6-2 181 12/14/98 Clark Atlanta/USA Local Tryout

3 Terrell Brown Jr. G 6-3 175 04/23/98 Washington/USA Returning Rights

4 Trey Sampson F 6-0 215 08/24/00 Arkansas-Pine Bluff/USA Local Tryout

5 Lance Thomas F 6-9 224 01/18/99 South Alabama/USA Player Pool

7 Keyontae Johnson F 6-4 230 05/24/00 Kansas St./USA Affiliate

10 Jordan Goldwire G 6-2 185 06/18/99 Oklahoma/USA Player Pool

11 Joel Soriano C 6-10 256 01/30/00 St. John's/USA Affiliate

13 Marcus Garrett G 6-5 205 11/09/98 Kansas/USA Returning Rights

14 Moussa Diabate* F 6-9 210 01/21/02 Michigan/France Two-Way

20 Malik Hall F 6-8 220 07/25/00 Michigan St./USA Draft

21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 02/19/01 West Virginia/USA Affiliate

22 Caleb McConnell G 6-7 195 06/08/99 Rutgers/USA Trade

24 Kent Bazemore F 6-5 202 07/01/89 Old Dominion/USA Returning Rights

25 KJ Simpson* G 6-2 190 08/08/02 Colorado/USA Two-Way

27 Jared Rhoden* G 6-5 210 08/27/99 Seton Hall/USA Two-Way

30 Jaylen Sims G 6-7 210 12/11/98 UNC Wilmington/USA Returning Rights

* Denotes two-way contract player

