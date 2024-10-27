Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster
October 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
Kissimmee, Fla. - The Osceola Magic will open training camp on Monday, October 28 at the Kia Center. The Magic's roster stands at 13 players and is listed below.
The roster includes two players signed to a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, one affiliate player from Orlando, nine returning rights players and one NBA G League Draft selection.
The Osceola Magic will officially tip off the 2024-25 season at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, November 8, against the Austin Spurs, tip-off set for 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic T-shirt.
Osceola Magic tickets are on sale now for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets or call 407-447-2140.
2024-25 OSCEOLA MAGIC TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
(as of October 26, 2024)
NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/COUNTRY
7 Robert Baker II F 6-11 205 6-28-98 Harvard/USA
24 Jarrett Culver G-F 6-6 195 2-20-99 Texas Tech/USA
15 Myron Gardner F 6-6 220 5-21-01 Arkansas-Little Rock/USA
10 Jemerrio Jones F 6-5 175 4-9-95 New Mexico State/USA
0* Mac McClung G 6-2 185 1-6-99 Texas Tech/USA
2 Alex Morales G 6-6 195 11-21-97 Wagner/USA
51 Cameron Parker G 6-2 170 12-16-98 Portland State/USA
12* Trevelin Queen G 6-6 190 2-25-97 New Mexico State/USA
11 Tre Scott F 6-8 225 11-25-96 Cincinnati/USA
18 Jalen Slawson F 6-7 215 10-22-99 Furman/USA
1 Javonte Smart G 6-4 205 6-3-99 Louisiana State/USA
5 Ethan Thompson G 6-5 195 5-4-99 Oregon State/Puerto Rico
6 Chris Walker F 6-9 200 12-22-94 Florida/USA
*= two-way contract
STAFF
General Manager: Kevin Tiller II
Assistant General Manager: Trent Pennington
Head Coach: Dylan Murphy
Assistant Coaches: Johnny Taylor, Corey Hawkins, Thomas Bridges
Player Development: Ike Hermer
Video Coordinator: Connor Harr
Manager of Basketball Operations: Mike Sain
Basketball Operations Coordinators: Lizzie Lagarde, Damon Price
Head Strength & Performance Coach: Earl Wilcox
Head Athletic Trainer: Jasmin Brown
