Vimael Machin Named Uncle Ray's Player of the Month

June 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE - Minor League Baseball has announced the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 leagues for the month of May. The winner of the award for the Southern League is Smokies' infielder, Vimael Machin. In recognition of the honor, each winner will receive an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's, the "Official Potato Chip of Minor League Baseball."

Tennessee Smokies infielder Vimael Machin led the Southern League in average (.369), hits (38), doubles (12), slugging (.534) and OPS (.974) and was second in total bases (55), third in on-base percentage (.440) and was fourth in RBI (17). He posted 12 multi-hit games and raised his season batting average from .250 to .346 during the month. Machin, 25, was selected by Chicago in the 10th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Machin also earned Southern League Player of the Month honors for May, as the Southern League announced on Tuesday. Machin will be given the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month award at Smokies Stadium at a later date during the 2019 season.

