Wednesday, June 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 Pm CT | Trustmark Park

Today's Roster Moves: C Jonathan Morales promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett and C William Contreras promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida.

Today's Starting Lineups:

Today's Game: The M-Braves continue a five-game homestand on Monday night against their interstate rival Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The Magnolia state clubs will meet 21 times this season (June 2-6 at MIS, June 20-24 at BLX, July 4-9 at MIS and Aug. 23-27 at BLX).

The M-Braves went 11-13 against the Shuckers last season, including 6-3 at Trustmark Park. All-time the M-Braves are 44-48 against the Shuckers since 2015 and 23-22 in games played at Trustmark Park.

last time out: The Shuckers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings and won their third straight to clinch the series, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. CF Cristian Pache went 2-for-3 with his fifth home run of the season and 3B Riley Unroe finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Despite the four runs, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz turned in a quality start logging 6.0 innings and three earned runs on seven hits, three walks and one strikeout.

WELCOME WILLIAM CONTRERAS: The Atlanta Braves promoted C Jonathan Morales to Triple-A Gwinnett and promoted C William Contreras from High-A Florida to Mississippi. Contreras is the No. 7 overall prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top eight in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. He is batting .357 (15-for-42) over his last 11 games with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI, six runs and three walks. His home run on May 30 at Pensacola registered at an exit velocity of 117 mph. That would be the 8th-hardest hit ball in MLB this season.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded seven three-hit games this season and logged his team-leading 19th multi-hit game on Saturday with a season-high 4-for-5 night at the plate with two triples and falling a homer shy of the cycle. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 70 hits and is T-1st with six triples.

Waters is currently on a team-high 12-game on-base streak, batting .340 (16-for-47) with 10 runs scored, four triples, two doubles, four RBI, four walks and a .404 OBP.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller went 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts during the month of May. Muller is 4-0 over his last six starts with a 1.12 ERA (4th in MiLB) (5 ER/40.1 IP), 14 walks and 43 strikeouts. For the season, Muller ranks 4th in the league in ERA (1.97), T-4th in strikeouts (67) and 1st in opponents' batting average (.169).

pulling away in the tripleS category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 22nd triple on Sunday against Biloxi. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 14. Drew Waters leads the league with six, while Cristian Pache is second with five.

DAVIDSON DEALING: LHP Tucker Davidson ranks 2nd in the Southern League with a 1.82 ERA through 11 starts and is 4th in opponents' AVG at .199.

BACK-TO-BACK SAVES: RHP Jeremy Walker saved the first two games of his pro career, May 29 and May 30 at Pensacola. Walker has 13 appearances, including one start this season and over 46.2 IP, he has 39 strikeouts and just three walks.

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: 22-year-old INF/OF Austin Riley, a native of Hernando, MS was promoted to Atlanta on May 15. Riley became the 143rd M-Braves alum since 2005 to make his debut. Riley joins C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums. Over 75 games with the M-Braves in 2017 and 2018, Riley hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 47 RBI and a .391 OPS.

pache is new #1 prospect for braves: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 11 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

