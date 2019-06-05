Generals Gameday: June 5 at Birmingham

June 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (34-24)

at Birmingham Barons (22-36)

Wednesday, June 5 | 11:05 am CT | Regions Field

Game 59 | Road Game 35 | First Half Game 59

Generals SP: RHP Connor Grey (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Blake Battenfield (1-2, 6.20 ERA)

LAST GAME: Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, swamped the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, winning 9-1 at Regions Field. The victory for Jackson (34-24) keeps them within half a game of first place Montgomery, as Birmingham (22-36) allowed the visitors to take a 3-1 series lead with two games still to play.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson goes for the series victory with Connor Grey on the hill. Grey threw an inning of relief on two days' rest in the series opener, giving up two earned runs but holding on for a 14-12 victory in extras. Grey's last start featured six shutout innings against Chattanooga. Birmingham's Blake Battenfield has struggled in his last two starts, giving up 12 earned runs in his last ten innings of work. Battenfield has moved quickly through the White Sox system after earning Midseason All-Star honors at Low-A just last year.

