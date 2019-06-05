Anderson, Waters Shine in Braves' 5-1 Win

PEARL, MS - Drew Waters reached base safely four times on Wednesday night, going 3-for-3, falling a homer shy of the cycle for the second time this week as the Mississippi Braves (26-31) picked up a 5-1 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (34-25) at Trustmark Park. Ian Anderson recorded the win by striking out seven over 5.2 innings of one-run baseball.

For the first time in the series, Mississippi struck first by scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Cristian Pache and Waters began the inning with singles, and each scored on a one-out double to center by Ryan Casteel.

The M-Braves stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning. Waters drew a one-out walk, reaching base for the third time and with two outs scored on a single by Riley Unroe.

Anderson (W, 3-4) kept the Shuckers off the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning when Cooper Hummel led off the frame with a solo homer to straightaway center. Anderson struck out seven and walked one over 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, giving up just three hits. Anderson leads the Southern League with 77 strikeouts in 12 starts.

Waters was back at it in the seventh inning. The 20-year-old and No. 5 overall prospect for the Braves hit his 18th double with one out and then stole his 10th base of the season to get to third. He scored on a single by Tyler Neslony to push the lead back to three at 4-1. At the end of the night Waters leads the league in hits, extra-base hits, doubles, triples, total bases, runs and at-bats.

Neslony moved up to second base on a wild pitch by Biloxi reliever Cam Roegner and then scored on a single by Casteel to make it 5-1. Casteel finished 2-for-4 with a double, single, walk and three RBI to push his season-RBI total to 20.

Thomas Burrows relieved Anderson and worked 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one. Jeremy Walker pitched the final 2.0 innings, shutting out the Shuckers on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Walker has walked just three and struck out 43 over 14 appearances and 48.2 innings.

The M-Braves and Shuckers will wrap up the five-game series on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Kyle Muller (4-1, 1.89 ERA) starts for the home team with RHP Bowden Francis (1-4, 6.00) starting for the enemy. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

